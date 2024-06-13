SCITUATE, MASS. (WHDH) - A high school lacrosse player from Scituate scored a game-winning goal Tuesday with heavy emotions, as his father died just days before.

Willy Robinson, a high school junior, dedicated the game to his dad, Will, after he unexpectedly died last week. Known as “Big Will,” his father was one of the lacrosse team’s assistant coaches.

“It’s what he would have wanted, and I mean, he taught me for times like this,” Willy said.

The loss was a blow to the community.

“Will was a great guy. Highly respected in the community,” said Mark Puzzangara, the head coach of Scituate High School boys’ lacrosse team.

Lacrosse has been keeping Willy, his team, and the community moving forward.

“Usually when Willy’s going, we’re going, too,” Puzzangara said. “The energy that he’s bringing and how we’re feeding off it as a team. It’s contagious, everyone just wants to do above and beyond.”

Willy scored the winning goal in overtime against Falmouth, bringing Scituate High to the finals.

“I kept my routine the same, kept my head in the game, and came out and played like it was any other game, just with a little more passion,” Willy said.

Willy’s sister also plays lacrosse and recently won a tournament with her team.

“It’s been a really hard time, but I could not be more proud of both of my children. I think it says a lot about their dad, how they are,” said Willy’s mother, Erika Robinson.

His family said the community has been supporting them through the tough time.

“It speaks a lot to the town of Scituate and the type of community that Scituate is,” Erika Robinson said. “They’re not going to let you fall through the cracks. They’re going to be there to lift you up.”

Willy said that his dad, who steered him into lacrosse at a young age, is what keeps him going.

“He was always a very calm and collected guy, and when times get to overtime, he always had me prepared for times like that. When it’s 11-11, someone’s got to go out and do it, so I just stayed calm, and I knew he was with me,” Willy said.

Willy is headed to United States Military Academy West Point after he graduates from high school. A GoFundMe for the Robinson family can be found here.

