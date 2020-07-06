NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A Scituate man is facing domestic assault charges after he allegedly strangled a woman at a motel in Nashua, New Hampshire on Saturday.

Officers responding to a local motel for a reported assault around 5 p.m. met with a woman who reported being strangled by 20-year-old Jake Gearin, according to Nashua police.

The victim reportedly suffered minor injuries as a result of the assault.

The Criminal Investigation Division furthered the investigation and were granted a warrant for Gearin’s arrest, police said.

He was taken into custody just after 7:30 a.m. Sunday on a warrant for second-degree assault — domestic violence. Gearin was additionally charged with two counts of simple assault — domestic violence.

He was released on $300 cash bail and is scheduled to be arraigned at the Hillsborough County Superior Court — South on Aug. 13.

