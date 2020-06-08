Scituate man charged with making false statements when trying to buy guns

A Scituate man is facing charges of lying to federal officials after trying to buy guns despite having a restraining order and facing multiple felony charges, officials said.

Brandon Andreason, 31, was charged with making false statements when applying to buy firearms, according to the Rhode Island U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Andreason is facing multiple larceny and receiving stolen property charges in Rhode Island, and is the subject of a domestic restraining order, officials said. When trying to purchase a handgun and a shotgun, Andreason allegedly said he was not under indictment and did not have any restraining orders.

