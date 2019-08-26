Scituate officers rescue pup who paddled out too far

SCITUATE, MASS. (WHDH) - First responders paddled out to save a pup who paddled out a little too far in the water off Scituate.

Charlie is five years old and his family, the McGowans say he is just a ball of energy.

“We got him when he was two,” Sally McGowan said. “Given up by a private family, and I think because he is very active.”

Recently, while on a walk with Sarah McGowan, home on summer break from college, Charlie took a dive into the Herring River and got stuck in a strong current.

“I got a frantic call from my daughter that our dog Charlie wouldn’t come out of the river,” Sally said.

McGowan called the police and headed to the river but by the time she got there, Animal Control officer Craig Keefe and a second officer were already on scene.

“By the time we got it it was tired,” Keefe said. “It didn’t have much left in it.”

Keefe, who has only been on the job for three months, grabbed his partner and together the two jumped on a borrowed paddleboard and quickly jumped into action to save Charlie.

“It took three or four attempts before we could finally get the dog because we would get near it and it would kind of veer off in a different direction until the end when it started to get tired and we were able to grab it.”

After nearly three-quarters of an hour in the water, Charlie was brought safely to shore and reunited with his family.

McGowan said she is, “very grateful for the police and how quick they came to the scene and were super.”

Charlie is OK and not wasting any time following his harrowing experience. His family said he will be back in the water for as long as the weather allows.

