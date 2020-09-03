Scituate officials call for reconstruction of Egypt Beach

SCITUATE, MASS. (WHDH) - Town officials in Scituate are calling for the reconstruction of Egypt Beach following last week’s storm.

The beach’s protective barrier or berm was damaged in the storm. Officials said those areas will need to be filled in with thousands of stones.

But locals are warning that the berm will fail again if the right stones aren’t used in the reconstruction.

“The frustration with what’s going on is somebody picked out a very large type of rock – a river rock,” resident Teddi Jacobs said. “Our hope now as we move forward is once they do the construction on the beach, on the berm it’s the right height and will stay for a while.”

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)