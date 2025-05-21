SCITUATE, MASS. (WHDH) - It was breezy but mostly dry along the South Shore on Wednesday, but it’s the calm before the storm.

In 24 hours, the area will be in the midst of a nasty nor’easter that has the National Weather Service predicting wind gusts of 50 mph on Thursday afternoon.

And with Memorial Day weekend approaching, Plymouth’s harbormaster is urging residents who have already put in for the season to secure their vessels and double-check their lines and batteries. He hopes most residents heed the warnings.

Harbormaster Chad Hunter said, “We don’t have a ton of recreational boats in at this time. A lot of commercial boats and they take precautions during wind events. Add extra lines, check their bilges, ensure nothing will blow off the deck, so we only have 10-20 percent occupancy for the recreational boaters on moorings but we’ll be keeping a close eye on them.”

Hunter went on to say he will be advising boaters to stay off the water Thursday.

On land, the chief concerns for the storm include downed trees and power outages.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)