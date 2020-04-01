Scituate police, fire departments surprise healthcare worker on her birthday

SCITUATE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Scituate police and fire departments joined forces Tuesday to brighten the day of a local healthcare worker who has been working long hours during the coronavirus pandemic.

Police cruisers and fire trucks lined the street with their lights on, gaining the attention of the healthcare worker who also happened to be celebrating her birthday.

The worker stepped outside with her hands covering her mouth in disbelief.

School Resource Officer Sarah Arseneau presented the worker with flowers and a custom sign donated by Rustic Marlin.

Scituate Community Christmas also pitched in with some gift cards to help her with groceries and gas.

The Scituate Police Department is encouraging the public to continue supporting those in the healthcare field amid this outbreak.

