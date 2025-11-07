SCITUATE, MASS. (WHDH) - Middle school students at Wellan Montessori School in Newton were thrilled to take part in an annual innovative science project — constructing and launching a turtle-shaped drifter as a part of a research partnership with the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

This year’s drifer, affectionately named Pablo Picasso, is the third to be deployed by students in the program’s six-year history.

After each launch, teachers say the transmitter on the drifter sends back data that students use to study ocean currents, weather, and environmental patterns.

“We use this to gather information about ocean currents over the course of the year as part of their lessons on oceanography and climate change,” said Amy Perrault, a Middle School Math and STEM teacher at Wellan Montessori School.

But this year, Pablo the turtle was blown off course by strong winds and washed up on the shore of an island off the coast of Scituate.

Students then decided to call for help.

“We did exactly what we taught our students to do, we problem solved and said, ‘how are we going to figure this out,'” said Perrault.

Scituate police said they quickly stepped in to search for the lost turtle.

“We launched a drone and myself and other marine unit members launched our other boat which we keep in the North River year round for emergency response,” said Lt. Detective Paul Norton. “So we were able to put the drone up and get an overhead view of where it was reported to be.”

Officers eventually fished Pablo out of his hiding spot, and released him back into the ocean.

“Their response was so prompt and so earnest that they turned it into a water rescue training for their officers,” said Beth Black, Head of School at Wellan Montessori School. “And for our students, the fact that their work was taken so seriously by hard-working professionals like Scitiate police officers is another instance of having that real reward for learning.”

Now that he’s back on course, Pablo the tracking turtle will continue his mission to measure ocean currents in the Atlantic.

“We’re excited to keep track of it too,” said Norton.

