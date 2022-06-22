SCITUATE, MASS. (WHDH) - With most of the country facing a lifeguard staffing shortage Situate said they are all set, training dozens of their guards Wednesday.

The lifeguards worked together with local first responders to go over the different scenarios they might face this summer on the beach.

“It’s hard to describe an emergency and have people walk through with their brain what’s gonna happen. So just going through the motions is very helpful for them,” said Peter Sullivan, Scituate’s Director of Lifeguards. “We do this every year. The other big thing is the participation with the police, the fire, and the harbormaster. And they’re all involved today.”

