SCITUATE, MASS. (WHDH) - A coastal storm advisory has been issued ahead of the high winds and high tides expected during the incoming nor’easter storm Sunday night, and residents who live on the Massachusetts coastline say they are preparing for any scenario.

In Scituate, Jeff Chick said he boarded up the back windows of his home on Oceanside Drive in late November. Parts of his home are still encased in a thick layer of ice from a winter storm in January that dumped nearly two feet of snow onto the state.

Chick said the ice freezes after the waves cascade onto his deck and his home.

“It hits the house, it hits the wall, it shakes the whole house,” said Chick. “For some reason, something about the geography with the stupid peninsula that’s out here, man we get hit hard. Our house, this house, the house next door, every single time it’s a nor’easter always our houses are just getting bashed.”

Chick said he has no plans to leave his home during the storm, but he will if conditions deteriorate.

“It’s really just, put together a suitcase really quick and just bail out,” he said. “We’ve got friends in town we can stay with, so, you know, you just get away from the ocean, come back, and hope everything’s still in one piece. That’s really all you can do.”

Emergency management officials in the town are urging residents to prepare for possible power outages, and to double check that generators are working. They also suggest making sure electronic devices are fully charged.

