Scituate shelter launches phone pal program for senior pet owners

SCITUATE, MASS. (WHDH) -

The Scituate Animal Shelter is thinking about pet owners of all ages during the coronavirus pandemic.

The shelter launched a phone pal program, which allows volunteers to stay in touch with senior pet owners over the phone.

Shelter volunteers can provide solace and companionship for those who are worried about caring for their pets during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We hear from a lot of pet owners now and people are scared, just like everyone else is scared,” said Lisey Good, who is on the board of directors for the shelter.

Good said the program is meant to put isolated volunteers in touch with these seniors who may need more help during these challenging times.

“This is kind of a way of hooking up some of those animal-loving volunteers with pet owners in our community who are isolated now,” Good said.

During their conversations, volunteers are urged to ask the pet owner to develop a plan should they get sick and need someone to tend to their pet.

The plan should include specifics on the animal’s needs.

Pet owners are also urged to contact neighbors and loved ones they trust who could care for their pets should they fall ill and leave instructions on animal care in a prominent place in their home.

Anyone interested in participating in the program should contact the animal shelter for more details.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)