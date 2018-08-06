Scituate woman cited after driving onto several cars in grocery store parking lot

COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - A Scituate woman was cited for negligent operation of a motor vehicle after she drove her car onto several vehicles Monday, police say.

The 67-year-old, whose name was not released, drove her 2016 Honda Pilot onto several cars in the Shaw’s parking lot about 5:30 p.m., according to a post on the Cohasset Police Department’s Twitter page.

Police say the woman told them that her flip-flop got stuck in the pedals and she lost control.

No was injured.

