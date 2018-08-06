Scituate woman cited after driving onto several cars in grocery store parking lot

COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - A Scituate woman was cited for negligent operation of a motor vehicle after she drove her car onto several vehicles Monday, police say.
The 67-year-old, whose name was not released, drove her 2016 Honda Pilot onto several cars in the Shaw’s parking lot about 5:30 p.m., according to a post on the Cohasset Police Department’s Twitter page.
Police say the woman told them that her flip-flop got stuck in the pedals and she lost control.
No was injured.
(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)