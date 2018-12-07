Scituate woman puts Glitter Bomb in package, attempts to thwart thief

SCITUATE, MASS. (WHDH) - Follow a trail of glitter in Scituate and you might find a thief.

“There’s definitely a very sparkly person out there considering their actions this evening,” said Melissa Peralta.

For the past year, Peralta says someone has been stealing packages sent to her apartment.

So she decided to set a trap.

She ordered a glitter bomb online.

“It’s an envelope kind of thing, and you open that, and it’s a tube. It’s kind of like a snake in a can. You open it and it sprays glitter everywhere,” she said.

She left it in a package by the door Wednesday. And on Friday, someone took the bait.

“This morning I realized that it was gone and that’s when I ran up the stairs and tried to chase the glitter trail,” she said.

The sparkly explosion appears to have gone off in the women’s bathroom.

Peralta immediately called the police.

“They said if this was a murder investigation the glitter would be a smoking gun,” she said.

Understandably, police told Peralta they couldn’t devote too much time to the investigation.

But Peralta says somewhere someone covered in sparkles learned their lesson.

“I think even if they didn’t get the note, they definitely got the message,” she said.

