Scorching heat prompts early dismissals in Massachusetts

WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Many schools across Massachusetts opted to cut classes short Thursday due to the dangerously hot temperatures that are gripping the region.
In Waltham, students at the high school were dismissed at 12 p.m., as conditions inside the building became unbearable over the course of the morning.
School officials notified the community of the early release in a tweet Wednesday night, citing concern for temperatures that were predicted to reach the mid-90s.
Coaches and advisors say they will be in contact with students and families regarding after-school activities.
Boston could break record high temperatures with the majority of the state under a heat advisory.
It’s expected to reach 95 degrees in the city, which would break the record of 74, according to 7’s Meteorologist Chris Lambert. Dew points will run into the 70s and the heat index will push near 100 degrees.
An advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. for Central Middlesex County, Eastern Essex, Eastern Franklin, Eastern Hampden, Eastern Hampshire, Eastern Norfolk, Eastern Plymouth, Northern Bristol, Northern Worcester, Northwest Middlesex County, Southeast Middlesex, Southern Bristol, Southern Plymouth, Southern Worcester, Suffolk, Western Essex, Western Norfolk and Western Plymouth.
Temperatures are supposed to dip down into the 70s over the weekend before climbing back into the 80s next week.
