Scores displaced after huge fire damages 6 buildings in Revere

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) – At least 15 families are displaced from their homes after a fast-moving blaze spread to six buildings in Revere on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Officials say the fire started in the rear of a triple-decker on Endicott Avenue around 2 p.m. and rapidly spread to several adjacent multi-family homes.

Video from SKY7 HD showed a thick cloud of smoke casting a shadow over the neighborhood as heavy flames shot from the roof of the building investigators believe the fire originated in. The sea breeze fanned cinders from the burning fire, causing the fire to spread quickly.

“I opened the door in the back and I saw smoke coming up and saw flames coming straight to my face,” said one man, who grabbed his 1-year-old dog Coco and escaped their third-floor apartment.

Firefighters from several area communities could be seen using ladder trucks to battle the blaze. Crews are continuing to monitor for hot sports.

“I was on my way home I could see the smoke in the sky and it looked like it was near my house and all the fire engines were coming by,” said Colleen DiCicco, who lives in one of the buildings that were scorched. “I came up the street, I had to park my car I ran up and this is what I see.”

There were no reported injuries and fire officials say few people were inside the homes when the fire broke out.

A woman who lives in one of the burning homes said she is unsure if her pet was able to make it out to safety.

“I don’t know what happened. I have no idea. I’m worried about my dog. She is inside,” the woman said.

The Red Cross is responding to the scene to assist displaced residents and first responders.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

