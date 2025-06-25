Former Massachusetts Senator Scott Brown announced another run for Senate in a different New England state.

Brown served as Senator for Massachusetts from 2010 to 2013 before being defeated by Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

He previously ran for Senate in New Hampshire in 2014 as the Republican Party’s nominee, losing in the general election to Sen. Jeanne Shaheen.

He also served as the U.S. Ambassador to New Zealand during President Donald Trump’s first term.

