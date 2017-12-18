AIRDRIE, Scotland (WHDH) — A Scottish ice skater proved she knows how to make the most of winter weather.

Where most saw the freezing conditions throughout the United Kingdom on Dec. 15 as an obstacle, Faith Davidson saw the ice-covered-streets as an opportunity.

She strapped on her ice skates and took off, right down the middle of the road.

Her neighbors stopped to film her in action.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)