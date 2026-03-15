MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Scouting Boston has launched a “one in the nation” training program that prepares scouts for real life emergencies.

About 250 boys and girls with Scouting Boston spent the day training at New England Base Camp in a program that is a collaboration with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) and the University of Akron Emergency Management & Homeland Security College.

MEMA, along with various local Fire and Police Departments, provided expert training and guidance for the scouts participating in realistic disaster and emergency response exercises.

Ready Scout, designed for boys and girls ages 12-18, involves completing six merit badges.

Ready Scout merit badges include a CERT/Teen CERT Basic course, Wilderness First Aid, Emergency Preparedness, Public Health, Safety, Search and Rescue, Fire Safety, Radio, and Weather and Traffic.

Scouts from across Greater Boston participated in hands-on training stations throughout the day, including two real-life scenario exercises where the newly acquired skills were used in a controlled setting.

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