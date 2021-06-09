PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Rainbow Trust of Boston has claimed a $10 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Gold” instant game.

The trust, represented by trustee Greg Racki, selected the cash option for its prize and received payment of $6.5 million (before taxes).

The winning ticket was purchased at Town Variety on Central Street in Peabody. 

The store will receive a $50,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

