(WHDH) — LT Trust of Millis has claimed a $15 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Massachusetts Millionaires’ Club” instant game.

The trust, represented by Michael O’Keeffe, selected the cash option for its prize and received payment of $9,750,000 (before taxes).

The winning ticket was purchased at Speedway located at 1775 Centre St. in West Roxbury. The store will receive a $50,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)