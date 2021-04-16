Scratch ticket with $1M prize sold at 7-Eleven in Dorchester

One lucky person won a $1 million prize on a scratch ticket sold on Morrissey Boulevard in Dorchester.

The Baker Law Group Scratch Ticket Trust of Hingham recently claimed a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “The Fastest Road to $1 Million” instant game.

The trust selected the cash option and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes).

The winning ticket was purchased at 7-Eleven located at 730 Morrissey Blvd in Dorchester. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of the ticket.

