WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police found three residents of a home in Watertown shot dead Sunday morning and are now combing for clues at what neighbors described as a traumatic scene.

MIddlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan’s office said three people were found dead inside the home on Boyd Street with gunshot wounds.

Investigators said all three victims, an elderly woman and a couple, lived in the home and knew each other. Officials also said they won’t be searching for any suspects.

Neighbor Rocco Rierimonte said he heard “a lady literally screaming the words ‘psycho, why, why, psycho’.” He described the person as “going nuts, screaming bloody murder”.

That woman, another help, yelled for help around 10 a.m.

“She was sort of saying out loud that she found them,” said Julie Loh, another neighbor.

The scene was a gruesome discovery in what was described as an otherwise very quiet neighborhood.

“I’ve never heard any argument or anything or any distress happening,” Loh said. “Obviously, if we did, we would be alerting each other.”

The home on the corner where the bodies were found has been in the family for decades.

“They had family come back and this was obviously a house that they’ve owned for, they’ve been here a long time,” Loh said.

Police were on scene for hours towing away cars and collecting evidence.

Long-time neighbors said they’re heartbroken for the family that’s been changed forever by the tragedy.

“It was shocking,” Fierimonte said. “It was sad, I was, like, nervous, because you don’t see that everyday. You don’t see someone crying over losing a loved one, you know? I’ve never seen that before in my life.”

Police are calling this an isolated incident; they have not released the names of the victims.

