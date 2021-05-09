Screened: Marty Walsh’s mom lets President Biden go to voicemail

A Mother’s Day call from the Oval Office to Boston didn’t quite go as planned on Sunday.

With Secretary of Labor and former Mayor Marty Walsh in the room, President Joe Biden called Walsh’s mother — but got her voicemail.

“Hey mom, it’s Joe Biden. I’m standing in the Oval Office with a guy that says he’s your son. He’s the secretary of Labor,” Biden said.

“She’s probably sitting there not answering the phone,” Walsh joked.

Walsh later tweeted that he did get in touch with his mother.

“I called my mom today to thank her for teaching me everything I know about hard work and standing up for what’s right,” Walsh tweeted. “Don’t worry, she picked up this time. Happy Mother’s Day to all moms!”

