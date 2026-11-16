The nationwide grounding of flights last week will only intensify scrutiny of the Federal Aviation Administration, which has been under a spotlight since a midair collision last year that killed dozens.

The agency has been plagued for decades by underfunding, outdated technology and staffing shortages. Yet isolated technical problems went largely unnoticed by the flying public, even as experts saw them as signs of serious trouble brewing.

The FAA says it is trying to make long-overdue upgrades by the end of President Donald Trump’s second term with $12.5 billion Congress approved last year. But experts warn that rushing the process could make things worse.

“What we’re seeing has been decades in the making,” said Mike McCormick, who used to oversee air traffic control at the agency before becoming a professor at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

Improving aviation safety has been a focus of the Trump administration since last year’s midair collision outside the nation’s capital killed 67 people. A prolonged government shutdown last year highlighted the chronic shortage of controllers, while communications disruptions that affected Newark Liberty International Airport last spring, and again in September, also raised concerns.

But overhauling the air traffic control system without causing problems is not easy. The FAA has been struggling to do that for decades, said Tom Lintner, who worked as an air traffic controller and eventually became a top official at the agency. Friday was the second time in less than four years that a technical issue grounded planes nationwide.

“Go back and look at the history of the past 40 years. The track record does not make you encouraged that the modernization will succeed,” said Lintner, who is now an aviation safety consultant.

Long overdue overhaul is underway

Congress approved $12.5 billion last year to modernize much of the key infrastructure that more than 45,000 flights a day rely on to reach their destinations safely. The funds were earmarked for replacing outdated technologies such as copper wires, floppy discs and radars built in the 1980s, but much of that money will also go toward runway upgrades and other construction projects.

Still, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has said that’s not nearly enough money to complete the work. Duffy had already been asking for $30 billion more. But on Friday evening, when the FAA lifted the ground stop after more than four hours, Duffy increased that request to $50 billion.

That request was met with skepticism by Democrats on the House Appropriations Committee. On Sunday, they asked why they should approve more money when the FAA hasn’t spent what the agency received last year. Duffy says the money is committed to various projects, but he can’t spend money for new radars and other gear until they get built, perhaps sometime next year.

Aviation safety experts wonder whether the rush to complete the modernization projects by the end of Trump’s term contributed to Friday’s problems.

Duffy said the closure of U.S. airspace was needed after a new router installed in El Dorado, Arkansas, resulted in a cascade of intermittent communications and radar signals at 17 of the 22 regional air traffic control centers. These centers direct planes cruising at high altitudes. The Government Accountability Office warned in September that was a distinct possibility if the work moved too fast.

Duffy and Trump are quick to blame the Biden administration, but the air traffic control problems date back to well before the first Trump administration. Some members of Congress question whether the current leadership at the FAA can truly deliver better results.

Rick Castaldo, who spent decades at FAA as an electrical engineer, said he doubts the agency will be able to complete the overhaul because many of the same people who failed to complete past projects are advising Duffy and FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford. With Democrats taking control of Congress in January, politics could make it even more difficult, he said.

“They’re going to start strangling the money,” said Castaldo, who worries that many projects will be “left half done.”

Problems happen when maintenance and repairs get delayed

In September, the primary and backup communications lines went down at a key FAA facility in Philadelphia. Similar communications outages also disrupted flights in Minneapolis and Dallas over the past year.

The last time flights were grounded nationwide was in January 2023. That episode was caused by a contractor working on a different FAA system that distributes the Notices to Airmen, or NOTAMs, that pilots consult before taking to the air to learn about any potential hazards along their routes. That upgrade had also been deferred for years beforehand.

But sometimes the problems are more mundane such as an air-conditioning failure that unexpectedly forces a key air traffic control facility to close while the decades-old building is repaired.

The FAA relies heavily on contractors to help its limited staff of technicians. But the head of the technicians’ union told Congress in 2024 that the agency’s own technicians could do more of the upgrades if enough of them were hired and given a chance. The union said Saturday it wasn’t consulted about the work that caused all the problems on Friday; Duffy said he didn’t bother because the FAA doesn’t even own the network.

A private company called L3Harris owns and maintains the system under contract with the government. Their technicians were the ones replacing old copper wires in Arkansas when the system went haywire.

A new router they installed malfunctioned and in short order overwhelmed a nationwide network of signals vital to air traffic controllers. That prompted the ground stop because the system was unreliable.

Experts work to determine exactly what went wrong

On Saturday, Duffy said he wasn’t sure whether the crew doing the work made mistakes or if the routers themselves were faulty. The investigation into what happened is just beginning.

The FAA could have scheduled this work in the middle of the night when few planes are in the air, but officials believed there was a low chance of problems because the work was being done in a remote location. After all, hundreds — perhaps thousands — of miles of copper wire have been replaced in the past couple years without any problems, said aviation safety expert John Cox.

“If they followed the same procedure using similar equipment, there’s no reason to believe this was going to occur,” said Cox, who leads the Safety Operating Systems consulting firm.

But former FAA executive Mike O’Donnell said the agency shouldn’t be deflecting blame. It has to ensure the safety of the system no matter who performs the repairs and upgrades.

“Ultimately the FAA is responsible — doesn’t matter whether you hire a contractor or it’s an FAA employee that did it,” said O’Donnell, who oversaw airport safety programs and accident investigations for much of his 17 years at FAA. “They need to take responsibility for it.”

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