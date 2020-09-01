KITTERY, Maine (AP) — A Saco woman who was involved in a scuba diving accident died at a New Hampshire hospital, officials said.

Tanya Cianchette, 45, of Saco, suffered injuries while diving off the coast of Kittery on Sunday, the Maine Marine Patrol said.

Cianchette was scuba diving with a recreational dive charter company near the Isle of Shoals, about 6 miles off the coast.

She was transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, the Maine Marine Patrol said.

(Copyright (c) 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)