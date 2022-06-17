Sand sculptors flocked to Hampton Beach on Friday, shaping and molding mounds of sand into unique artistic creations as part of the annual festival at New Hampshire’s premier oceanside destination.

The winner of the sculpting competition will take home $6,000.

“It’s a magical medium. I’ve worked in stone, steel, wood, carve, all kinds of things, and there’s nothing quite like sand,” said sculptor Rusty Croft. “It’s, it’s natural, it’s ephemeral…it’s fantastic. It’s free, so you’re really free to experiment, the only thing to really waste is time.”