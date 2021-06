HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - Dozens of sand sculptor came to Hampton Beach in New Hampshire to share their art in an annual competition.

The artists got 10 tons of sand and 24 hours to create their sculptures, which included large faces, humpback whales and a lifeguard on an ATV.

The winner received a prize of $6,000.

