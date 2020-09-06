Sculptures stand tall at 20th Hampton Beach Sand Sculpting Classic

HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - The pandemic didn’t stop artists from showing off their skills the 20th annual Hampton Beach Sand Sculpting Classic Sunday.

The sculpture “Eye of the Beholder,” showcasing a detailed column with a woman peeking through the other side, came in third while “Yesterday’s serenade,” another two-sided piece where a man plays guitar on one half and vanishes on the other, came in second.

First prize went to “Second Star On The Right And Straight On Til Morning,” a Peter Pan-inspired piece of a man and woman floating above the clouds.

