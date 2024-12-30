BOSTON (WHDH) - Ice sculptures are taking shape near the New England Aquarium in Boston.

Artists began carving a 14-foot-wide, 8-foot-tall sculpture of the critically endangered Kemp’s ridley sea turtle over the weekend.

The finished sculpture will be featured in the waterfront ice sculpture stroll on New Year’s Eve, but visitors can stop by early to get a sneak peek.

