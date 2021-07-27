A sea turtle patrol team made a rare discovery while taking inventory of a nest at a beach in South Carolina last Wednesday.

Members of the patrol team dug down to determine the success of a nest by counting hatched and unhatched eggs at Edisto Beach State Park and found a two-headed hatchling.

The two-headed turtle is the result of a genetic mutation, according to S.C. State Parks.

Other two-headed hatchlings have been found in the state in past years, but this was a first for the patrol team at Edisto Beach State Park.

The turtle was released into the ocean, along with two other hatchlings.

