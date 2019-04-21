Seabrook, NH fire crews battle house fire

SEABROOK, N.H. (WHDH) - Fire crews battled a house fire in Seabrook, New Hampshire Sunday afternoon.

East Kingston firefighters, with the assistance of several other towns, arrived at 17 Irene Way to find heavy flames and black smoke tearing through the top half of the home.

Crews have not said if anyone was home at the time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

