SEABROOK, N.H. (WHDH) - A deadly crash in Seabrook, New Hampshire involving a pedestrian and a Jeep Sunday night is under investigation.

Officers responding to Ocean Boulevard near the Salisbury, Massachusetts border for a report of a car crash around 8 p.m. found 51-year-old Andrew Dobson of Salisbury, suffering from serious injuries, Seabrook police said.

He was transported to Portsmouth Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call Sergeant Dave Buccheri or Detective Sergeant Dan Lawrence at 603-474-5200.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)