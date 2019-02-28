Seagull swallows rat whole on Boston street, flies off with tail hanging from mouth

BOSTON (WHDH) - When one thinks of dining in Boston’s North End, delectable pasta dishes, world-renowned pizza, and mouthwatering pastries come to mind. But one seagull that was recently spotted devouring a large snack in the neighborhood had something entirely different in mind.

Thomas Scott Oldbury shared a video with Storyful that showed a seagull on Salem Street swallowing a rat whole and trying to gulp it down.

“Oh my god it just swallowed it whole,” a voice could be heard saying in the video. Another person could be heard expressing disgust.

The rat appeared to be too large for the gull because it struggled to get it down.

The bird eventually flew off with the rodent in its throat and its tail hanging from its mouth.

