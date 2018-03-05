SEABROOK, N.H. (WHDH) – A seal was rescued near Brown’s Lobster Pound in Seabrook, New Hampshire, after the recent nor’easter swept him away.

The animal was found Monday in the restaurant’s parking lot after police responded to a report of a seal in the road on Route 286.

SSC Marine Mammal Rescue teams found a small gray seal. Officials say the 2-month-old animal was badly battered.

“It was clear that he needed care, as he was thin, very lethargic, coughing, sneezing, had very loose stool with copious blood in it, and not aggressive at all, like a typical gray seal would be,” officials said in a Facebook post.

Rescue teams were able get the pup out of harms way. The pup was taken to the National Marine Life Center to determine the cause of internal bleeding.

“His prognosis is extremely guarded and unknown, as we don’t know how badly the storm battered him, and what the cause for internal bleeding is,” officials said.

