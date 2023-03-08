A seal who was rescued from a Maine neighborhood earlier this year is recovering well and getting ready to be released back into the wild.

Dexxy the seal made headlines in January when he was found wandering through Cape Elizabeth. An officer found the seal in the middle of the street and took him back to the ocean, but Dexxy was determined to explore cavillation and was found a few hours later on a resident’s lawn.

Police teamed up with a Good Samaritan to scoop up Dexxy and release him on the beach for the second time. However, just an hour later, the mischievous mammal was found exploring the mark next to the beach.

Dexxy was brought back to the ocean again and eventually taken to a rehab center, where he has been recovering ever since.

Just a few months ago, Dexxy’s caretakers said he wasn’t strong enough to swim in the water. Now, they say Dexxy and another rescued seal named Sunshine are expected to be able to go home soon.

