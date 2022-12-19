FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A seal got stuck in a cranberry bog in Falmouth on Saturday.

Officials from the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) said the seal was not in any danger and they wanted to give it an opportunity to make its back to the water on its own. However, they said they were willing to lend a helping hand if the seal needed it.

The public was asked to keep a distance from the animal for everyone’s safety.

It is unclear if the seal has left the bog as of Monday morning.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)