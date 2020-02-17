MYSTIC, Conn. (WHDH) — The Mystic Aquarium’s Animal Rescue Program admitted their first seal patient of the year.
A male gray seal pup rescued in Maine was transported to the aquarium’s facility Wednesday, where he will undergo rehab.
The Animal Rescue Program is raising funds to continue rescuing and rehabbing marine animals by hosting a Seal Splash on Saturday.
The public is asked to register to jump into the Long Island Sound, with funds raised going toward the program.
