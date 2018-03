SEABROOK, N.H. (WHDH) – A seal was rescued on Route 286 in Seabrook, New Hampshire.

The animal was found outside of Brown’s Lobster Point Monday.

It appears the seal was hit by a car and has internal bleeding.

Marine Mammal Rescue took the seal away. The animal is now being cared for by the Seacoast Science Center.

