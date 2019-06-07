Seal that swam up Connecticut River into Mass. returns to Long Island Sound

BOSTON (WHDH) - A male harbor seal that swam nearly 100 miles up the Connecticut River into western Massachusetts has safely returned to the saltier water of Long Island Sound, New England Aquarium officials announced Friday.

Transmissions from the adventurous seal’s satellite tag indicate he recently returned to his native ocean habitat.

Prior to heading back to the sea, officials say the seal, identified as Laysan, a rescued and rehabilitated harbor seal that had been released by the Mystic Aquarium in Rhode Island this past January, spent about 9 days in western Massachusetts.

The seal was first spotted May 22 by recreational fishermen just south of the Holyoke Dam in South Hadley.

Laysan had been rescued in May of 2018 in Falmouth, Maine as a month-old pup and rehabilitated at the Connecticut aquarium for 8 months.

