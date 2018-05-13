Seals found stranded in N.H. released back into ocean on Cape Cod

BUZZARDS BAY, Mass. (WHDH) — Two seals found stranded in New Hampshire earlier this year were returned to the ocean in Cape Cod on Sunday.

Both seals, named Saco and Pemi, were found less than a mile away from each other in Seabrook back in March. In Saco’s case, he was found on the side of the road on Route 286. Witnesses said Saco needed immediate medical help and police kept him contained in the parking lot of a restaurant until a marine control rescue team came.

Saco and Pemi were brought to the Seacoast Science Center for rehab, where they spent about two months getting their strength back. They were then sent to the National Marine Life Center in Buzzards Bay. On Sunday, they were released back into the ocean off of Scusset Beach.

On Saturday, a Feet, Fins and Flippers 5K in Buzzards Bay to raise money for sick and injured marine animals.

