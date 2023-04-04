BOSTON (WHDH) - Some of the seals at the New England Aquarium are showing off some of their talents through a new experience available for aquarium guests.

The experience offers guests the opportunity to join trainers for what the aquarium describes on its website as “an exclusive inside-the-exhibit visit and art-making session” with Atlantic harbor seals. Guests participating in the experience will ultimately receive a painting made by a seal.

7NEWS got a look at how the experience works, meeting Chacoda, a seal also known as “Chuck.”

Seal trainer and curator Patty Leonard said, by getting Chuck to focus on tasks using rewards like his favorite fish, he can do much more than some might expect.

“They know anywhere from fifty to a hundred behaviors, and panting is just one of the many that we love to show off to our guests because it shows off the intelligence of the animals and its really interesting to watch the animals create their own designs as well,” Leonard said.

Harbor seals are some of the most recognizable residents of the New England Aquarium, with visitors usually seeing their tank outside the aquarium’s front door before seeing any other exhibits.

Speaking with 7NEWS, Leonard said the new hands-on experience is a great way for guests to get a sense of the diversity of marine life and the need to protect intelligent animals like the seals at the aquarium.

“That’s one of the greatest parts about the job as a trainer is being able to share our animals with the guests that we have come on exhibit, share their conservation message, and just further spread the joy of working with an Atlantic harbor seal,” Leonard said.

See information on how to book a chance to make art with Atlantic harbor seals here.

