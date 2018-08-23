Seals washed ashore in New England test positive for avian flu, distemper

Seals that have washed ashore over the past several weeks in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine have tested positive for either avian flu or phocine distemper virus, officials say.

These are preliminary results based on the first set of samples analyzed by the Tufts University and University of California, Davis laboratories, according to a post on the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s website.

With more samples to process and analyze, officials say it’s still too soon to determine if either or both of these viruses are the primary cause of death.

Officials ask that if you see a new sick or injured seal, do not touch it, but rather call the NOAA hotline at 866-755-6622.

