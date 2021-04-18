Sean Collier remembered 8 years after murder

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials remembered Sean Collier on the eighth anniversary of his murder Sunday.

Collier, an officer with the MIT police, was shot and killed by Boston Marathon bombers Tamerlan and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev eight years ago.

“We will never forget the impact Officer Sean Collier had on our department, our campus, and our law enforcement family,” MIT police tweeted. “It’s been 8 years since we lose him, but Officer Collier will be forever in our hearts.”

