Seaplane flights from Boston to New York cleared for takeoff

BOSTON (WHDH) - A seaplane service that will take passengers from Boston to New York has been cleared for takeoff.

The Boston Planning and Development Agency board on Thursday approved a proposal allowing Cape Air to dock seaplanes at the Boston Waterboat Marina.

During a one-year trial period, the airline will run four daily flights from Boston Harbor to East 23rd Street in Manhattan.

Passengers will board the planes at the end of Long Wharf, ferry across the harbor, and take off from the water adjacent from Logan Airport. Returning flights will land in the same stretch of water.

The nine-passenger seaplane trips will take just over an hour.

The planes will not be able to dock or refuel in the harbor.

