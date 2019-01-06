Seaport wedding expo raffle winners compete in ‘cake dive’ for free honeymoon

BOSTON (WHDH) - Five brides-to-be dove into a wedding cake on Sunday in the hopes of securing a free honeymoon before taking the plunge.

The raffle winners at the Seaport District wedding expo were challenged to find a small box hidden in the cake that contained an all-expenses-paid honeymoon to Ireland and London, England. And when the cake stopped flying, Emily Rothwell was holding the box.

“I didn’t think I was going to get picked, so getting up there was super nerve-wracking,” Rothwell told 7News. “I can’t even believe I won. I’m just so happy. It’s definitely going to help us so much!”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)