Seaport’s ‘Lawn on D’ draws crowd on first day of reopening

BOSTON (WHDH) - The ‘Lawn on D’ saw a crowd of people on Friday as the event space reopened as a dining venue for Phase 2 of the state’s reopening schedule.

The iconic Seaport area known for its games and swings had to rethink things in order to cater to those wanting to get outdoors during the coronavirus pandemic.

Normally the venue draws around 4,000 people but can only allow 700 now as it transitions to full service dining for the time being.

Tables laid out for guests are 6 feet apart and masks are required at all times unless seated at a table.

“We’ve kind of flipped it on it’s head a little bit, we’ve added 180 tables, we have 700 seats, and also providing full table service for all of our guests,” said owner David Gibbons.

Those checking out the venue are asked to make a reservation online. When you get to the venue you are seated at your table. You can take off your mask when seated and access the food and drink menu on your smartphone with the QR code.

Those looking to stretch out on the lawn or play games with friends will just have to wait next summer to do so.

