BOSTON (WHDH) - A search was conducted at sea after a crewmember on a Norwegian cruise ship went overboard off Cape Cod on Saturday evening, officials said.

The US Coast Guard was notified after the crew member went overboard and a rescue operation was initiated, according to the cruise line.

The vessel has since been released to continue the voyage.

In a statement, the cruise line said, “The safety, security, and well-being of our crew is our highest priority. Our thoughts are with the crewmember’s family during this difficult time.”

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