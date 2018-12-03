Search and rescue dog goes missing

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A search and rescue dog has gone missing, and police are looking for help finding the wayward K-9, called Ruby.

Rhode Island State Police said Monday that Ruby ran off near Goddard Memorial State Park in Warwick earlier in the day.

Col. Ann Assumpico says the Australian shepherd and border collie mix disappeared near Ives Street. She didn’t say what Ruby was doing there.

Ruby was recently recognized by the American Humane Hero Dog Awards for leading rescuers to an unconscious teen in the woods of Glocester last year.

Assumpico is asking anyone with information to contact the Wickford Barracks. Animal control officers in Warwick and East Greenwich were also asked to keep an eye out for Ruby.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)