SUTTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have called off the search for a 4-year-old girl in Sutton who is living with autism who was reported missing on Thursday.

Eva had been reported missing in the Peachtree Drive area. Police now say she is no longer considered missing.

No additional information was immediately available.

