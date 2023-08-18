DOUGLAS, MASS. (WHDH) - State and environmental police are resuming their search and turning to the public for help after an overturned kayak was found in a Douglas reservoir.

The kayak was found overturned Thursday afternoon at Whitins Reservoir.

The State Police Underwater Recovery Unit and Marine Unit, along with the Environmental Police Marine Unit equipped with side-scan sonar, will assist local and regional fire department search teams.

A witness reported seeing a man fishing from a kayak Thursday morning.

